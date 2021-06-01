  1. Home
Shweta Tripathi reveals there was a time crunch to shoot ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein’ amid Covid 19

Actress Shweta Tripathi has wrapped up shooting for the upcoming series "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" in Manali amidst the second wave of the Covid pandemic. She says the deadline for the particular shoot mattered more than what it normally does.
Shweta Tripathi reveals there was a time crunch to shoot 'Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein' amid Covid 19
Talking about being among the first to wrap up an entire series in these times, Shweta says: "This wasn't just any deadline. If not adhered to, it wasn't like they'd lose out on the budget or face actors' availability issues, which generally occurs on shoots. This was an entirely new problem: No one on set knew how to deal with it properly besides following protocol."

She added that everyone was learning things on the job, right from spot boy to producer, and from actor to director.

Shweta said: "Since we knew that we had a time crunch, we took every possible measure to stay disciplined and efficient on set. The time crunch was so intense that if it was a day shoot, we had to ensure we completed the schedule before we lost sunlight."

"The same was the case with night shoots. On the last day we were literally racing against the time of dawn to finish the shoot because after that day there was absolutely no scope of another day to spare," Shweta said. "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin.

