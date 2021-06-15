Shweta Tripathi says digital space is booming today & will continue to do so in future too

Shweta Tripathi says she has always been aware of the diverse characteristics of OTT platforms.

Shweta is known for her work in the web-space, in projects such as "Mirzapur", "Made In Heaven" and "Lakhon Main Ek". Her upcoming slate of work is also all set to release on the OTT space.

"I have always been aware of the vast and diverse characteristics of OTT platforms. As an actor, I do not believe in restricting myself due to the medium of the content I'll be a part of," Shweta said.

She added: "Without a doubt, the digital space is booming today and I'm sure will continue to do so in the future, and having embraced it early on makes me feel grateful to be a part of something so big and enriching."

Shweta currently awaits the release of two projects -- "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" and "Escaype Live". "Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein" also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin while "Escaype Live" features South star Siddharth.

Also read| EXCLUSIVE: Shaheer Sheikh to play Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2.0; Ankita Lokhande back as Archana

Share your comment ×