Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari clicked at airport; Rumoured couple jets off for vacay together?

The rumoured couple jetted off for vacay together on Friday night. Although, the destination of their whereabouts are not known. But well looks, like, as it was Aditi's birthday, they wanted to spend quality time together. While Siddharth kept it cool in casuals, Aditi wore jeans and a tee, which she paired up with a black coat. The couple looked good together. Although Aditi posed for cameras, Siddharth didn't and headed off inside.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth have been in the news lately for their dating rumours. Although they haven't officially confirmed, their sweet birthday notes and constant dates have added much-needed fuel to the rumours. Now, on Aditi's birthday, Friday night, she and Siddharth were clicked together at the Mumbai airport.

On Aditi Rao Hydari's 36th birthday, actor and rumoured boyfriend Siddharth has penned a lovely note for her alongside an unseen photo of them together. "Happy Happy Happy Birthday Princess of Heart @aditiraohydari I pray all your dreams.The big ones, the small ones. And the ones yet unseen. Always come true, always for you. Have the best trip around the sun yet. P.S- growing up is for squares. Don't!,"

Although they have not officially confirmed their relationship, we have exclusively learned that they have been seeing each other for a long time. They fell in love on sets of Ajay Bhupathi's Maha Samudram and since then have been spending time together. A little birdie also revealed to us, "ever since the movie, Aditi and Siddharth have been visiting each other's places and going out."

In July, Aditi and Siddharth made their first public appearance together as paparazzi clicked them at a salon. However, what caught the attention was Siddharth yelling at the shutterbugs. From AR Rahman's daughter's reception to attending Mani Ratnam's PS1 event in Chennai, Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari have been spotted together on a few occasions.



