Siddharth Roy Kapur is overwhelmed with success of Aranyak and Rocket Boys

Producer Siddharth Roy Kapur feels immensely grateful that the content churned by his team has connected with the audience at large. He credits his team for tirelessly working towards stories that make a difference.

Commenting on the same, the producer said, "It is an incredibly satisfying feeling to have viewers connect with the content that has been nurtured and honed for years by our team at Roy Kapur Films along with our production partners at Ramesh Sippy Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment."

Talking about two of his recent projects, 'Aranyak' and 'Rocket Boys', he added, "The credit for the success of 'Aranyak' and 'Rocket Boys' goes to our talented team of writers, creators and performers who have spared no efforts, and to the teams at Netflix and SonyLIV who supported these projects so passionately."

"The sheer volume of content across OTT platforms is staggering, and for our shows to stand out and be appreciated amongst so many other wonderful creations is so fulfilling and encouraging", he concluded.

