Sidharth Malhotra to begin shooting for his debut web series with Rohit Shetty from tomorrow in Mumbai

Sidharth Malhotra has all the reasons to be on cloud nine these days. After basking in the success of his last release Shershaah, the actor is all set to make his web debut and is working hard on it. According to media reports, Sidharth has collaborated with Rohit Shetty for the first time and the actor-director duo is coming up with an intriguing cop drama for the OTT platform. While fans have been quite excited about Sidharth’s OTT debut, as per the recent buzz, the actor is set to begin shooting for the same from tomorrow (March 10).

The media reports suggested that the production team has sealed a part of the Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle for the shoot. Meanwhile, Rohit Shetty who has been working on his OTT debut for a while wants to reflect his signature style in his cop drama. To note, the web series will be helmed by debutant director Sushwanth Prakash and will be shot across Mumbai. Talking about it, a source from the production team told Mid Day, “After the release of Sooryavanshi [2021], Rohit and his team have been working relentlessly on the script. Considering the OTT universe is filled with cop dramas, he wanted his signature style to reflect in the cop caper. As the showrunner, he wants to present the series in a way that appeals to a global audience”.

Meanwhile, Rohit is also working on Cirkus with Ranveer Singh. The movie happens to be a comedy-drama and also stars Pooja Hegde and Varun Sharma in key roles.

