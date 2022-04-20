Sidharth Malhotra makes a heroic entry in Rohit Shetty's cop universe with Indian Police Force; WATCH

Sidharth Malhotra’s fans are in for a big treat today. The actor, who was basking in the success of his last release Shershaah, has joined hands with ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty for his next project Indian Police Force. Yes! Sidharth is joining Rohit’s cop universe. But the surprise doesn’t end here. Rohit , who has given blockbuster cop dramas like Singham, Singham 2 and Sooryavanshi, is taking his cop universe to the digital platform as his cop drama will be a web series that will be premiered on Amazon Prime.

Rohit made the announcement on social media with a special video as he introduced Sidharth as the lead of the Indian Police Force and the latter looked dapper in the uniform. To note, this will also mark Sidharth’s OTT debut. The one minute and 51 seconds video gave a glimpse of how Rohit conceptualised the project and the preparation that underwent for the series. But what caught everyone’s attention was Sidharth’s dhamakedaar entry as a cop. Interestingly, this is the first time Sidharth is donning the uniform onscreen and he is nailing to look. Sharing the big announcement, Rohit wrote, “INDIAN POLICE FORCE . Our cop universe goes digital and when we go Digital it has to be BIG. Proud to bring you India’s biggest Action series on Amazon prime. #FilmingNow”.

So far, Indian Police Force appears to be a masala entertainer and Rohit Shetty is undoubtedly leaving no stone unturned to make it on a large scale. In fact, the makers have also claimed that it will be the biggest action series ever made in India.

