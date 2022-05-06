Sidharth Malhotra & Rohit Shetty make a stylish appearance as they leave for Indian Police Force shoot; PICS

Sidharth Malhotra is the new entry in Rohit Shetty’s cop universe and his massive fan following has been quite excited about it. For the uninitiated, Sidharth has been roped in to play the lead role in Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut Indian Police Force. The cop drama will also mark Sidharth’s debut in the OTT world. The actor-director duo had made the announcement on a grand scale which had got the fans excited. And now, as per a recent update, Rohit and Sidharth have left for Goa to shoot for the series.

The actor-director duo was papped at the airport in Mumbai wherein they had made a stylish appearance. In the pics, Sidharth looked dapper in his white t-shirt with denims which he had paired with a jacket and red and black sneakers. On the other hand, Rohit had opted for a blue coloured shirt with trousers. The duo were seen waving at the shutterbugs as they made their way inside the airport.

Take a look at Rohit Shetty and Sidharth Malhotra’s pics as they leave for Indian Police Force shoot:

To note, Indian Police Force will mark Sidharth’s first collaboration with Rohit and he is quite excited to work with the ace filmmaker. “I kept telling sir again and again that all am doing is walking. Everything else is his job. It was my wish and dream to work with Rohit Sir,” he was quoted saying. Apart from Sidharth, Indian Police Force will also star Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the lead.

