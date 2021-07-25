Sidharth Malhotra says 'Ye Dil Maange More' when asked to describe Shershaah co star Kiara Advani.

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani and Karan Johar were snapped on early Sunday morning at the Mumbai airport as they jetted off to Kargil for the trailer release of Shershaah. Accompanied with their team of producers, the Shershaah team is now stranded at Jammu airport as Sidharth revealed that they are waiting for the weather to clear up so that they can head to Kargil. While they were waiting, the trio went live on social media from Sidharth Malhotra's official Instagram handle.

On the live, Karan Johar held a quick rapid fire with the film's stars. He asked Sidharth to recall one of the biggest memories of shooting Shershaah in Kargil. To this, the actor replied saying that the locations and the situations in which they shot were "tough". Recalling some fond memories, Sidharth said it included a "lot of dust, rocks and lack of oxygen."

Adding that he is quite excited to show his fans, followers and the audience the actual Kargil locations. The camera then turned towards Kiara Advani, and Karan asked her to describe what Shershaah means for her and the actress said, Ye Dil Maange More."

KJo the turned the camera to Sidharth and asked him to describe his rumoured girlfriend and co-star Kiara in one word. However, one word wasn't enough for the actor has he replied saying, "Ye Dil Maange More." Well, amongst the several hints that Sidharth and Kiara have dropped so far, there's another one that fans can add to their list.

The trailer of Shershaah will be releasing on 25 July at 7:45 PM.

