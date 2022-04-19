Sidharth Malhotra set to be a part of Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe on OTT; Actor shares FIRST glimpse.

Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in November 2021 that Rohit Shetty will be collaborating with Sidharth Malhotra for a cop-based web series, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video. The exclusive story has now come to life as Sidharth Malhotra took to social media on Tuesday to make the official announcement. Sharing a glimpse of his cop avatar, Sidharth revealed that the actor will be joining hands with Rohit Shetty for his OTT debut which will be a part of Shetty's much talked about cop universe.

Taking to social media, Sidharth wrote, "Rohit Shetty’s cop universe goes digital tomorrow at 11am! @itsrohitshetty @rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin."

“Sid and Rohit have been discussing a probable collaboration for a while now and things have finally fallen in place with this web show. It will take off next year and will be helmed by debutant Sushwanth Prakash. Though it’s a cop-based series, the tone and treatment is very different from what the audience have seen in the digital world,” a source close to the development had revealed earlier.

In fact, earlier there were reports of Sidharth, Vicky Kaushal and Tiger Shroff being the key contenders for the cop-based series.

