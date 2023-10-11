Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi starrer Indian Police Force to get new release date? REPORT

One of the most celebrated filmmakers Rohit Shetty is set to make his digital debut with a cop thriller titled Indian Police Force (IPF). The limited-edition series stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead while Vivek Oberoi and Shilpa Shetty in the pivotal roles. The web series which was set to release during the festive period of Diwali 2023 has now been postponed according to a recent report. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla earlier exclusively learned that Indian Police Force is touted to be the big Diwali 2023 attraction for Amazon Prime.

Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi starrer Indian Police Force reportedly to get new release date

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, to avoid the clash with the Cricket World Cup and the release of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's film Tiger 3, Rohit Shetty along with the streaming platform decided to postpone the release of the Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi.

A source told the media portal, "While the series is ready for its launch, Rohit Shetty and team Amazon Prime have taken a strategic move to delay the series from the Diwali weekend. It's a decision taken in the best interest of the series, as the makers didn't want to clash with the ongoing cricket World Cup. The digital conversations around the Diwali period will revolve around two things - Cricket World Cup and Tiger 3 - and Amazon is clear on not being the third choice of audience."

Sources close to the development earlier exclusively told us, “Over the years, Rohit Shetty has treated his audience with films during the Diwali weekend and he will continue with the tradition this year too with Indian Police Force. Contrary to the general pattern of curating content for OTT, IPF is a clean web series which can be viewed by the family audience. Rohit has a brand name to live up to and he was clear on not going below the belt with his digital debut."

