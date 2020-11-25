Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre, Yami Gautam & others celebrate Delhi Crime's Emmy Award win

Bollywood celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Sonali Bendre and Yami Gautam among others have congratulated the entire team of Delhi Crime for winning the International Emmy Awards. Check out their posts below.

Heartfelt congratulatory wishes have been pouring in for the entire cast of the web series Delhi Crime that has made the entire nation and the Hindi film industry proud by winning at the 48th International Emmy Awards. For the unversed, the popular Netflix series that features Shefali Shah in the lead role has bagged the Best Drama Series Award at the prestigious award ceremony. Post the big win, several Bollywood celebrities including, Sidharth Malhotra, Yami Gautam, Neha Dhupia, Dia Mirza and Sonali Bendre Behl among others have congratulated the Delhi Crime team on their respective social media handles.

While extending his wishes, the Ek Villain star Sidharth Malhotra has shared a poster of the popular series and writes, “Congratulations To The Team of #DelhiCrime for Winning the @ IEMMYS for #BestDramaSeries.” Taking to her Twitter handle, Yami Gautam writes, “Proud & congratulations to the team #DelhiCrime.” Neha, on the other hand, tweets, “Wow this is amazing news ... and so well deserved!!! Congratulations team #DelhiCrime @ShefaliShah_ @GoldenKaravan @NetflixIndia @skglobalent #india #iemmys.”

While sharing her excitement, Sonali Bendre writes, “India's first International Emmy award. Congratulations to the entire team of #DelhiCrime!”

Check out the celebrities’ reaction below:

Earlier, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have sent out their congratulatory wishes to the entire team of Delhi Crime. The web series that also features Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, Vinod Sherawat and Rasika Dugal in key roles. It revolves around the horrific 2012 Delhi gang-rape incident.

Read Also:Alia Bhatt congratulates Delhi Crime's team for winning International Emmy Award; Says Well deserved

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×