Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah or Ajay Devgn's Bhuj; Which movie will you watch on the I Day weekend? Vote Now

On Thursday, it was confirmed that Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah will be released during the Independence Day weekend. Earlier, Ajay Devgbn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India was also announced to release the same weekend. Take your pick between the two.

Amid the ongoing pandemic, two of the biggest and much-awaited films, Shershaah and Bhuj: The Pride Of India have announced their premiere on OTT platforms on Independence Day weekend. On Thursday, it was confirmed by Sidharth Malhotra that Shershaah, which is a biopic based on Captain Vikram Batra's life, will be released on Prime Video on August 12. The teaser of the film was also revealed in which Sidharth's sneak peek as the Kargil War hero left fans in awe.

On the other hand, Ajay's film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India is also based on a true story of bravery in which he will be seen playing Squadron Leader Vijay Karnik who gets support from local villagers to reconstruct the IAF airbase amid the 1971 War with Pakistan. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar and Ammy Virk in important roles. While the trailer certainly evoked a strong patriotic sentiment, fans cannot wait to see Ajay's stint as an IAF officer. The film is also slated to release during the Independence Day weekend on Disney+Hotstar on August 13, 2021.

Now, with two of the biggest and most awaited films heading for OTT release on Independence Day, it would be interesting to see how the fans take their pick. While there is a gap of a day in the release of both the films, Sidharth's Shershaah arrives a day earlier than Ajay's Bhuj. This is one of the biggest clashes in the world of OTT since the time Bollywood turned to the platforms for releasing their films amid the pandemic. Amid the battle of two very promising patriotic films, tell us which one is your pick in the comments?

[If the poll link is not visible, click HERE]

Also Read|Shershaah Teaser: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's tale of Captain Vikram Batra's valour to be out Aug 12

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×