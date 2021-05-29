Sidharth reveals his mother’s reaction to Broken But Beautiful 3: My family loved the glimpses they have seen

Sidharth Shukla, who is seen playing the lead role in Broken But Beautiful 3, admitted being nervous about the audience’s reaction to the series.

Sidharth Shukla’s fans have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the handsome hunk, who was last seen in Bigg Boss 13, has come up with much talked about web series Broken But Beautiful 3 and it has finally released today. The Bigg Boss 13 winner is seen playing the lead in the romance drama opposite Sonia Rathee and it has been creating a lot of buzz in the town. In fact, the audience has been in awe of Sonia and Sidharth’s sizzling chemistry. And while the fans can’t stop gushing about Broken But Beautiful 3, recently, Sidharth was quizzed about his family’s reaction to the series.

This happened during the actor’s interview with Times Now Digital wherein Sidharth stated that his family including his mom and sisters has seen a glimpse of Broken But Beautiful season 3 and they have given it a major thumbs up so far. “My mom, my sisters and our entire family have loved the glimpses they have seen so far,” the Dil Se Dil Tak actor was quoted saying in the interview.

Meanwhile, Sidharth, in his interaction with Pinkvilla, stated that he is nervous about the audience’s reaction to Broken But Beautiful 3. “I am very excited but nervous at the same time because one doesn’t know if people are going to accept you or not. It is different from what I have been doing and hence, I am nervous but also excited at the same time,” he added.

