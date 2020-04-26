Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill in Broken But Beautiful 3? Fans want SidNaaz to replace Vikrant and Harleen

Ekta Kapoor recently asked fans who they want to see as a pair in Broken But Beautiful 3, and within no time Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans rooted for #SidNaaz.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill have a massive following. Fans love to see the duo together and always keep waiting for them to make an appearance together. Now, the SidNaaz fandom wants to see them on a romantic show. Well, we're talking about Broken But Beautiful 3. Yes, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans want to see them pair up for the show and replace Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. No, we're not kidding! Fans expressed their wish to Ekta Kapoor recently on social media.

It so happened that just a few hours ago, Ekta gave everyone a piece of heartbreaking news. The TV Czarina said that though they're coming back with Broken But Beautiful season 3, Veer and Sameera won't feature in it. Yes, Vikrant and Harleen who played the protagonists for two seasons of the show, will now not return in the third season. Ekta said that she is bringing their story to an end, as she doesn't want to stretch it like the daily soaps. So, with Vikrant and Harleen's exit, Ekta is now searching for a new lead pair for the third installment.

Before taking the call, Ekta asked for suggestions for her fans. She asked, 'Which jodi do you want to see in Broken But Beautiful 3?' And within moments of her dropping the big questions, SidNaaz fans flooded the comment section with the duo's name. They wished and hoped for Ekta to cast them in Broken But Beautiful 3, as they make a lovely couple and their chemistry is just what is needed for the show. Fans started singing praises of Sidharth and Shehnaaz's bond and requested Ekta to consider their advice. They began shipping for SidNaaz and even made a hashtag, #BrokenButBeautifulWithSidNaaz.

Take a look at SidNaaz fans requests here:

@sidharth_shukla & @ishehnaaz_gill can create magic on screen and we have witnessed it already, please let it happen again. @ektarkapoor they have the right blend of popularity and talent with them! #SidNaaz — Shruti's Edits *She is special.* (@Shruti_Edits) April 26, 2020

As we already witnessed real love story of @sidharth_shukla and @ishehnaaz_gill.....we are rooting for their on screen reel love story too! We will be overwhelmed to see them as they have already took our hearts!#SidNaaz — Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum Fandom (@Arpisidnaaz) April 26, 2020

Sidharth shukla and shehnaaz gill #SidNaaz would be best . They have amazing chemistry pic.twitter.com/Gaw7BlmBH2 — SidNaaz (@ammie1298) April 26, 2020

DEFINITELY @ishehnaaz_gill & @sidharth_shukla , we would love to see them !! They will rock any show with their natural chemistry! #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/PqncMDwnqs — (@therealzoii) April 26, 2020

Well, it would be interesting to see if Ekta gives a thought about these multiple suggestions and casts the Bigg Boss 13 jodi in Broken But Beautiful 3. Also, Sidharth and Shehnaaz's take on this whole new demand by their fans is awaited. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Sidharth and Shehnaaz will be a good replacement for Vikrant and Harleen in Broken But Beautiful 3? If not SidNaaz, who do you think fits the bill? Let us know in the comment section below.

