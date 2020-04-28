Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans root for them in Broken But Beautiful 3 as they trend #SidNaazOurSoul

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill fans showering all their love on the Bigg Boss 13 jodi as they have started trending #SidNaazOurSoul on Twitter. They are reminiscing their beautiful memories on Salman Khan's show and also requesting to pair them in Broken But Beautiful 3. Take a look.

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one the cutest couples of Television right now, and there's no doubt about the fact. The duo has shown a new side of bonding, love, and cuteness with their stint in Bigg Boss 13. From getting angry to sharing mushy moments, the jodi had a fun-filled journey on Salman Khan's show. They grew so fond of each other that they spent their entire day in each other's company in the BB 13. From eating breakfast together to sharing the same bed, Sidharth and Shehnaaz were inseparable.

While many thought their equation would change after the show, it is not so. They are very much in touch, and often treat their fans with their lovey-dovey chemistry. Fans affectionately call them 'SidNaaz' and the duo have their own fan army now, which is huge. Recently, when Ekta Kapoor announced that she is looking for a new and fresh pair for her most-watched web series Broken But Beautiful 3, SidNaaz fans bombarded her comment section with the duo's name.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill twin in black in their new VIDEO; Vikram Chauhan teases the Bigg Boss 13 duo

Yes, Sidharth and Shehnaaz fans spammed Ekta's post and shared multiple requests to her for casting the jodi in Broken But Beautiful season 3. As we know that Sid and Sana's fans can do anything for their love, today (April 27) is yet another day, when they are rooting for the couple. Yes, you read that right! SidNaaz fan army has started shipping for them again on Twitter with a new hashtag #SidNaazOurSoul.

They are reminiscing their old memories from BB13, talking about how beautiful their bond is, how good they look with each other, and how they're just meant to be together. Fans are also rooting for them to be a part of Ekta's show, as they believe no other pair can pull off the chemistry that SidNaaz has. They feel Sidharth and Shehnaaz can take the love drama to a top-notch level higher.

Take a look at fans tweets here:

Like the queen fought for her

King in the chess

She will Also protect Her King Till Last Breathe... #SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/vLR4k0cbqd — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) April 28, 2020

Like the queen fought for her

King in the chess

She will Also protect Her King Till Last Breathe... #SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/vLR4k0cbqd — AARYAN (@nobitaAARYAN) April 28, 2020

Look at Sidharth’s smile when Shehnaaz was giving it back to Ramlal & Momo !! :) #SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/S1YH6UORN6 — (@_RKTweets) April 28, 2020

They don't have an Attitude, they have a personality that haters can't deal with!! #SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/tSPlST8weq — ABHI (@its_abhi83) April 28, 2020

This phrase is not just a phrase, it's reality, their reality, the bond they share, the love and care they have for each other, the trust they have on each other#SidNaazOurSoul pic.twitter.com/EK0fKDAjoJ — (@mahilicious_) April 28, 2020

What will be your reaction if Sid & Sana are there in next Webseries ....?#SidNaazOurSoul — BBTHIRTEEN (@BBTHIRTEEN1) April 28, 2020

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi played the protagonists in the first two seasons of Broken But Beautiful. However, their love story has come to an end, and thus Ekta does not want to drag it further. After the announcement, many Sidharth fans also wanted to him pair opposite Beyhadh 2 actress Jennifer Winget for the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you want to see paired alongside Sidharth - Shehnaaz or Jennifer? Let us know in the comment section below.

Lockdown not going so great? We are here for you. Tell us your self isolation stories anonymously here.

Credits :

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×