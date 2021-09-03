Sidharth Shukla Demise: Sonia Rathee mourns her Broken But Beautiful 3 co star: Still doesn’t feel real

Sidharth Shukla’s demise on Thursday, September 2, came as a big blow to the entire showbiz industry. The 40 year old, who enjoyed a massive fan following, breathed his last in Mumbai. And while everyone is struggling to come to terms with Sidharth’s sudden death, several celebs have taken to social media to pay their tribute to the Dil Se Dil Tak actor. Joining them, Sidharth’s last co-star Sonia Rathee has also penned a heartfelt note for the late actor on Instagram.

To note, Sidharth had recently made his digital debut opposite Sonia with the much talked about Broken But Beautiful 3 and their chemistry was much appreciated by the audience. And while Sonia is still in disbelief about the Bigg Boss 13 winner’s demise, she called Sidharth a true friend and stated that she will miss him. Sharing a still from Broken But Beautiful 3, Sonia wrote, “Still doesn’t feel real. I’ll miss our random conversations mid-shot, your infectious smile every time you walked into a room, your constant support and belief in me, and your ability to make a person's day. You had a heart of gold and I had the pleasure of getting to know it. I will forever cherish the moments we got to spend together. I’m gonna miss you. You were an incredible human being and a true friend, you’ll forever be remembered”.

Take a look at Sonia Rathee’s post for Sidharth Shukla:

Talking about Sidharth Shukla’s demise, the initial reports suggested that the actor had died of a heart attack. However, the exact reason for his death is still uncertain. It is reported that his last rites will be performed today in Mumbai.

