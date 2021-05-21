Sidharth Shukla on TV vs OTT ahead of Broken But Beautiful 3: If the content is good, people will watch it

Popular actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. Amid this, he shared his thoughts on the TV VS OTT debate and expressed his excitement for his digital debut.

One of the popular stars of TV and films, Sidharth Shukla is all set to make his digital debut with Broken But Beautiful 3. The Bigg Boss 13 Winner is quite excited for his debut on an OTT platform after making a mark in TV and films. While he has certainly ruled hearts on every platform, whether TV or films, in a recent chat, Sidharth expressed his take on the recent TV VS OTT platforms debate. The handsome star said that he believes if the content is good, people will consume it in any medium.

Sharing his thoughts on the experience of working in television and OTT mediums, the heartthrob informs, "I know the whole world is hooked to the web platforms, and I feel it is the new medium now. The OTT consumption, especially since last year, has tremendously increased. People are consuming different things, and actors are willing to experiment more with content on the webspace."

As actors, our job is to act in any medium. I strongly believe if the content is good, people will watch it, irrespective of the medium. Sidharth Shukla

"Both the mediums have their share of challenges. As actors, our job is to act in any medium. I strongly believe if the content is good, people will watch it, irrespective of the medium. I am truly excited about my digital debut and am looking forward to the audience's response to Broken But Beautiful 3," Sidharth adds.

Broken But Beautiful 3 is the story of Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai — two people from very different worlds. Not only are their worlds poles apart, but they are also a complete contrast to each other. He is a struggling artist; she is a poor little rich girl. But unfortunately, opposites attract. Both knew what they wanted, but not what they needed. Eventually, they both experienced love and heartbreak. Love came looking for them when they were chasing their obsessions.

Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari of 11:11 Productions and directed by Priyanka Ghose, 'Broken Beautiful 3' features Sidharth Shukla, Sonia Rathee along with Ehan Bhat, Jahanvi Dhanrajgir, Manvir Singh, Taniya Kalra & Saloni Khanna in prominent roles. The show will be released on AltBalaji on May 29.

