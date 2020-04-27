Sidharth Shukla's fans want him to pair up with Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget for Broken But Beautiful 3

Not Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill; Bigg Boss 13 winner's fans want to see him pair opposite Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget in Broken But Beautiful 3. Take a look.

Ekta Kapoor shared shocking news yesterday. The TV Czarina revealed that though she is coming back with the much-loved web series Broken But Beautiful season 3, there's a major shift. Yes, Ekta said that Broken But Beautiful 3 will not have Vikrant Massey (Veer) and Harleen Sethi (Sameera) in it. She claimed that their love story has come to an end, and she doesn't want to drag their beautiful journey with unnecessary twists. Well, this surely left many fans heartbroken, but the excitement to see a new pair was also evident.

With the things getting changed, Ekta also asked viewers who they want to see as a jodi in the third installment of the romantic drama. Within a few moments, her comment section was filled with numerous suggestions. Just as we expected, many shipped for Bigg Boss 13's cute jodi, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. However, much to everyone's surprise, many Sidharth fans wanted him to pair up with Beyhadh 2 star Jennifer Winget. Yes, you read that right!

The fans of the Dil Se Dil Tak actor now wish to see a fresh pair and want him to collaborate with Jenny. In fact, just like #SidNaaz, they also started trending a hashtag #SidJen. Tagging the actors on some beautiful collages, they requested Jenny and Sid to hear their appeal and join hands for a project. Fans thought that they will be the best replacement for Veer and Sameera in BBB 3, as both have amazing acting skills and their chemistry will set the stage on fire.

Take a look at fans' requests:

I'm pro #SidJen not coz I want them to have babies. It's coz #SidharthShukla is a brilliant actor & #JenniferWinget is a match. This pic is an edit by my Suku. But you can see love in both their eyes. That's acting! Don't want to comment on SG's expression, coz there was none! pic.twitter.com/YlIblaHgxS — Dee (@Sid_Dee_Love) April 26, 2020

Well, there's surely a divide between Sidharth Shukla's fandom. While some want him to stick with Shehnaaz, others want him to feature opposite Jennifer. Now, we don't know, what will happen, and if these fan requests will be considered. But, we would like to know from Sidharth, who he wants to collaborate with for his upcoming project!

Meanwhile, Sidharth is spending his quarantine at home and doing some household chores. Rumours are also abuzz that the handsome hunk may join Rashami Desai in Naagin 4. However, nothing has been made official yet. On the other hand, Jenny's Beyhadh 2 alongside Shivin Narang, came to an abrupt end amidst the lockdown. #MayRa fans have been left disheartened with this sudden closure.

What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you want to see in Broken But Beautiful 3, SidNaaz or SidJen? If not both, which jodi do you think can justify the role? Let us know in the comment section below.

