Signal 2 Spoiler: Lee Je Hoon spotted on set in NEW photo sparking excitement for Park Hae Young’s return

Good news for Lee Je Hoon fans! A recent photo of the actor from the set of Signal 2 has surfaced. The photo shows Lee Je Hoon dressed in a black t-shirt and a black jacket, looking directly at the camera while flashing a peace sign. With the ground-breaking drama confirmed for a second season, there’s no doubt that audiences can’t keep calm!

Nearly a decade after captivating audiences, Signal is finally making its long-awaited return with a second season. This famed Korean drama, first released in 2016, left a lasting impact with its gripping blend of crime, thriller, and supernatural elements. As soon as the image was released, fans went crazy over it and shared their opinions online. Some expressed their excitement, calling it iconic, while others shared how much they missed Lee Je Hoon’s Park Hae Young.

Lee Je Hoon during an interview about his movie Runaway, gave an update about his film and how amazingly Kim Eun Hee created the story and said she has outdone herself. He said, “I think this project will show things beyond anyone’s imagination and then beyond that.” Lee Je Hoon, Kim Hye Soo, and Cho Jin Woong take on the key roles in Signal and will return for the renewal.

The story follows detectives solving cold cases using a mysterious radio that connects them across time. The series is inspired by a real-life criminal case—the infamous Hwaseong serial murders that occurred in Gyeonggi Province, South Korea, between 1986 and 1991. Praised for its unique concept, Signal received widespread acclaim from both audiences and critics. With a peak viewership of 12.544%, it remains one of the highest-rated Korean dramas in cable TV history. According to Nielsen Korea, the drama averaged 13.4% ratings, peaking at 15%, setting a new standard for the genre.

The show’s open-ended finale left fans in limbo for years, unsure if a second season would ever happen. CJ ENM has officially confirmed Signal Season 2 all set to premiere in 2026.