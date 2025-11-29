Signal star Lee Moon Soo passes away at 76 after years of battling lung cancer

Another Korean veteran star has left the world. On November 29, 2025, the Korea Association of Theater Actors announced the news of Lee Moon Soo’s passing via a press release as per The Chosun Daily. Aged 76, the civil servant turned theater and feature actor is said to have been battling lung cancer for about 3 years now. His passing follows the news of Lee Soon Jae’s demise, who was nicknamed ‘national TV dad’, earlier this week. The shock of their passing has been another blow to the Korean acting industry.

According to MBC News, Lee Moon Soo’s funeral will be conducted in Room 2 of the Hanyang University Hospital Funeral Hall, Seoul, at 8:20 am KST on December 1. He will be put to rest at the burial site in Eden Memorial Park.

About Lee Moon Soo

Veteran South Korean actor Lee Soo Man was born on March 3, 1949, in Yangpyeong-gun, Gyeonggi-do. After working as a civil servant for many years, Lee Moon Soo pursued his passion for acting by joining the National Theater Company of Korea in 1989. He appeared in well-known productions such as The Crucible, The Problematic Human Yeonsan, Death of a Salesman, 1984, The Seagull, and King Lear. He also extended his wishes to the big and small screens, making an impactful appearance. Among his famed films are Hello Ghost, Romantic Heaven, Going by the Book, Beyond the Years, and Traffickers.

The star also appeared in many K-dramas, including Signal, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (Goblin), The Beauty Inside, Ghost Doctor, Rookie Cops, and Never Give Up. His most recent work pieces include Unicorn (Coupang Play drama), post which he appeared to be focusing on his health.

He was awarded by the Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism for his continued contribution to the world of arts in 2010.

