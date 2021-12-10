The Silent Sea Main Trailer: Gong Yoo, Bae Doona & more embark on a terrifying journey to uncover dark secrets

Desolation. Desertification. Despair. Earth as the world will know it in the year 2075 looks nothing like its present state. The main trailer for Netflix’s upcoming space show, 'The Silent Sea' presents the harsh reality of a destroyed planet at the hands of the greedy humans.

The trailer begins with the announcement of the scarcity of water as the average rainfall hits an all-time low with threats of further destruction looming above. Survival has become a struggle for the world’s population when Kim Jae Sun (Heo Sung Tae) is in search of an astrobiologist who can join their mission on the moon.

And so a team led by Han Yoon Jae (Gong Yoo) with astrobiologist Dr. Song Ji An (Bae Doona), Captain Ryu Tae Seok (Lee Joon), Gong Soo Hyuk (Lee Mu Saeng), Soo Chan (Jung Soon Won) and more is sent to retrieve a sample from the Balhae Station. However, a box of worms opens up when they are met with severe conditions atop the moon.

Dark secrets of the other world, fear of the unknown, undiscovered human bodies and the possibility of death lie right in front of the team who discovers different truths than the one they were told of. Emergencies and unanswered SOS messages, what awaits ‘The Silent Sea’?

The future based space drama has raised the expectations of all with its main trailer. Watch below.

The series premieres on December 24 only on Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: Here are some enthralling K Dramas to watch in December 2021 featuring ‘Snowdrop’, ‘The Silent Sea’ and more