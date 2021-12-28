The Silent Sea Review: Gong Yoo’s space-bound effort banks on Heo Seung Tae & Lee Joon’s acting

Netflix’s ‘The Silent Sea’ released on Christmas Eve, 2021, and came with a promising and all-giving lead cast in the form of Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, and Lee Joon. As actor Gong Yoo’s wish to experiment goes, the show was exactly that- an attempt to stray from the stereotype about K-dramas being either gore or exceptionally mushy.

The tranquil and calm surface of the moon has been raided by humans who seek refuge from their homeland Earth after destroying it completely and stealing some of its most important riches off it. The show takes the crux of the problem- humans’ greediness by its throat and holds it to the viewers’ faces, making you realize how this now fictional world can soon become a reality.

Actor Gong Yoo’s role as the helmsman of the ship en route moon falls short of applause by a good margin, however, the story leads the rope in ways more than one. It builds suspense right from the start and carries it all the way to the end, where you cannot predict what the next move of the characters will be. There is no personal build of connection, no unnecessary romance but a dash of camaraderie that manages to make you feel the humanity.

The set, a class effort by the team, does remind you of the 90s superhero shows, but we don’t consider that to be a bad point necessarily. It only adds to the waning charm of life on Earth and might tickle any misanthropes in the audience. Actor Ho Seung Tae deserves more credit for his character on the show as it becomes the final knot of many loose ends. Lee Joon turns the tides in his favor at the very end and we give him a pat for that, meanwhile, Bae Doona misses the emotional connection very soon.

Overall, it is a good binge for the weekends, however, don’t go into it expecting super sleek effects or an out-of-the-world set as the show plays on reality and your mind, with an aim to make you question your existence at every step.

