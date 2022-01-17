‘The Silent Sea’ star Bae Doona CONFIRMED to reunite with director July Jung in new film ‘Next Sohee’

According to the production company Twin Plus Partners on January 17th, Bae Doona recently started filming for 'The Next Sohee' which is a film that tells the story of Sohee, a high school girl who has to go on field training to a call center, and the story of a female detective, Yujin, who has doubts about it.

Recently, through numerous works such as the Netflix series 'The Silent Sea', 'Kingdom', 'Sense8', and the drama 'Stranger', Bae Doona has become an actress loved and recognized around the world for her ability to blend into her character completely and excellent acting skills. Following the relegated police chief in 'A Girl At My Door' and the homicide detective in 'Stranger', in 'Next Sohee', she will play the role of Yoojin, a cold-hearted detective who traces the case one by one.

In addition, 'The Next Sohee' is the next film of director July Jung , who swept the Rookie of the Year award that year by melting a heavy theme with fresh directing power through her debut film 'A Girl At My Door', which was also invited to the Remarkable Eyes of the Cannes Film Festival in 2014. July Jung, a delicate storyteller who has returned after 8 years, raises expectations about what kind of new story she will show with Bae Doona. 'Next Sohee' began the principal shooting.

Meanwhile, Twin Plus Partners, which produces 'Next Sohee', is a venture company that has invested in the movies 'Parasite', 'Extreme Job', 'Spying' and 'Exit'.

