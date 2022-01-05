‘The Silent Sea’ star Bae Doona to reunite with ‘A Girl at My Door’ director for new film ‘The Next Sohee’?

On January 5th, Bae Doona has decided to appear in July Jung's new film 'The Next Sohee' as her next film and is preparing for filming. 'The Next Sohee' is a new film directed by July Jung. The meeting with Bae Doona attracts attention as it is their first reunion in eight years since July Jung's feature film debut in 2014, 'A Girl at My Door'.

'A Girl at My Door' was invited to the Remarkable Eyes section of the 67th Cannes Film Festival at the time, and it is also the film that gave July Jung a number of trophies, including the New Director Award at Baeksang Arts Awards and 25th Stockholm International Film Festival. The film surrounds Young Nam (Bae Doona) was a promising graduate of the police academy before she was transferred to the small seaside village and there, she meets the young Sun Do Hee (Kim Sae Ron), a sweet girl that hid many secrets. As to protect the girl from her stepfather’s abuse, Young Nam lets Do Hee stay at her place but things turn out to be more mysterious as she gets to know her.

Bae Doona has drawn attention with her lead role in Netflix's new series 'The Silent Sea' that was released on December 24, 2022. Expectations are high as to what kind of collaboration will be shown in the reunion between director July Jung and Bae Doona, who are returning with a new film after a long time.

