'The Silent Sea' unveils enchanting character posters for Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon & more

Stuck in a new, unfamiliar world, the team atop the Balhae Research Station on the surface of the moon has secrets, struggles and more awaiting at the drop of a hat. Netflix's latest reveal includes the stark, beguiling faces of the three main characters on the space mission, who each have a story of their own. The character posters star actors Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon, Kim Sun Young and Lee Mu Saeng.

'The Silent Sea' is a compilation of wonderment, troubles and more from a team that is on its way to the moon. Set in the future, it reimagines what the days will be like once Earth has gone through desertification and people are coming short of basic resources.

Now, a team of leader Han Yoon Jae, astrobiologist Doctor Song Ji An, head engineer Captain Ryu Tae Seok and more has been brought in with their different stories, each striking enough to land them on a mission that beholds the responsibility of innumerable lives.

The character posters show how the daring team has gritted its teeth to embark on this alienating journey that hopefully serves them the answers that they are looking for. The three leads look terrified yet ready to tread the dark surface of the moon filled with their own lights.

We look forward to the special effects in the space station series that has grabbed the attention of multiple K-drama fans.

'The Silent Sea' releases on December 24 on Netflix.

Join the biggest community of K-Drama fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘The Silent Sea’ drops suspenseful poster and teaser starring Gong Yoo, Bae Doona, Lee Joon & more