Silsila SidNaaz Ka: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill to be seen in a modern day fairy tale

Former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are very popular among the masses. Both have been entertaining the audience with their chemistry since the reality show days. In the show, we have seen how the actress used to support him and always stands for him. She also used to pick a fight with others just for the actor. Fans call them SidNaaz and post the show they have been part of music videos too. And now there is good news for the fans.

A film titled Silsila SidNaaz Ka will be releasing on Voot on July 22. It will bring back a lot of memories of our favorite Bigg Boss Jodi. It will show their journey in the house. Fans have been longing to watch this romantic Jodi on screen! And the wait is finally over! Set against the backdrop of friendship, love, and romance, the film will also have unseen footage from the controversial show. Weaved in interestingly, the film ‘Silsila SidNaaz Ka’ will narrate the good and bad times of them as a couple.

This adorable film will surely take you back in time to some great moment and their journey from being Siddharth and Shehnaz to SidNaz.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3. The show received a good response from the audience. The actress will be next seen in Honsla Rakh opposite Diljit Dosanjh. The movie will hit the theatres in Dussehra this year.

