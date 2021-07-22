Silsila Sidnaaz Ka starring Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla to premiere today; Fans react

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill enjoy a massive fan following ever since they took part in the controversial show Bigg Boss 13. The former had also emerged as the winner. The actress-singer has always been in awe of the actor and they also share a great bond. Post the show the two have also been part of music videos that received immense love from the audience. And now their web film titled Silsila Sidnaaz Ka has been released on the digital platform.

It will premiere today on Voot. It will show the memories of the Bigg Boss jodi. For a long time, fans have been demanding it. Voot shared the poster on Twitter and wrote, “You wanted it and we got it! Bola tha na kuch dhamakedaar hone wala hai Man dancing. If you are happy and you know it, say #SIDNAAZ! #SilsilaSidNaazKa is streaming now only on #Voot.” It is set against the backdrop of friendship, love and romance. There will be unseen footage from the show too.

Fans have reacted to the post and dropped heart emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, “SidNaaz Toh Hai Hi Best #SidNaaz Thanks Voot I hope aage bhi SidNaaz Fans ko Surprises dete rahoge aap.. Iske baad bhul nahi jaoge.” Another wrote, “Super Happy we all are for the #SilsilaSidNaazKa movie.”

Check the tweet here:

You wanted it and we got it! Bola tha na kuch dhamakedaar hone wala hai

If you are happy and you know it, say #SIDNAAZ! #SilsilaSidNaazKa is streaming now only on #Voot. Music by: @rcr_rapstar#SilsilaSidNaazKaOnVoot #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill@sidharth_shukla pic.twitter.com/VJqDXEqlDm — Voot (@justvoot) July 22, 2021

On the work front, Sidharth was last seen in Broken But Beautiful 3. The series received a good response. And Shehnaaz will be next seen in the film Honsla Rakh. It also stars Diljit Dosanjh in the lead role.

