Sima Taparia on Indian Matchmaking bagging an Emmy nomination: ‘Love me or hate me, but you can’t ignore me’

Popular matchmaker Sima Taparia, in a recent interview, reacted to her show bagging an Emmy nomination. For Sima being recognised on a global platform is nothing but a dream come true.

Mumbai-based matchmaker Sima Taparia is currently on cloud nine as her matrimonial web show, Indian Matchmatching has bagged a nomination at the 73rd Emmy Awards. Competing with shows like Below Deck, Setting Sunset under the ‘Unstructured Reality Program’ category, the match-making series has now been recognised on a global platform. Reacting to the same, the main host of the show, Sima Taparia told Hindustan Times, that it turned out to be a double celebration for her as Indian Matchmaking successfully completed its first year with an Emmy nomination.

According to Sima, the news is nothing less than a dream come true as Indian Matchmaking showcases the concept of arranged marriages, a culture that is deep-rooted in Indian society. Sima Taparia also firmly believes that her matrimonial show will win the Emmy Award. During the same interaction, Sima further candidly spoke about the trolling that the show has faced in the past. The Mumbai-based matchmaker, who is also called ‘Sima aunty’ said that the trolling doesn’t affect her as she goes by the mantra, ‘love me or hate me, but you can’t ignore me’.

The 57-year-old added that she welcomes and respect every opinion and reaction. “It’s a joyous moment, and nothing can change that. My job was to be real on the show, and I could achieve that”, she explained. Moreover, Taparia shared that she loves all the attention that comes from the trolls and memes. Infact, Sima takes pride in becoming the ‘meme aunty’ for netizens. She questioned, “Had I been diplomatic, would the show have been a hit?”

As per Sima, the more memes the show acquired, the more hit it became. In her free time. Taparia also looks at her memes, both negative and positive, and all of it is nothing but a mode of entertainment for her. In the end the host concluded, “Do a little compromise, adjustment, be a little flexible, keep ego aside and give each other love and respect.”

