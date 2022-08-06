Simon Dominic spills on how BTS’ J-Hope invited him for the ‘Jack In The Box’ listening party

BTS’ J-Hope’s ‘Jack In The Box’ pre-release listening party was held on July 14, just a day before the release of his first official solo album. Many skilled and popular artists from the Hip Hop, RnB and dance industry were present at the party to have a listen to the 10 track album. A surprising addition was Simon Dominic who attended the event and had a jolly time at the event with his friends.

On being asked about how the unexpected friendship of the BTS member and the hip hop artist came to be, Simon Dominic was quick to note that it was J-Hope who personally invited him. Through a long DM sent to the ‘make her dance’ singer was convinced to attend. The contents of the message? Simon Dominic revealed that J-Hope sent him, “Hello, hyung. I grew up listening to your music,” which made him wonder how could he not go.

During the party, Simon Dominic spoke about meeting other artists, including musicians that he was personally interested to see and he ended up greeting them, along with the six BTS members who were in attendance. Talking about a fun anecdote from the party, he also mentioned snapping a photo of matching watches with BTS leader RM (Jessi also joined them in a follow-up photo).

J-Hope recently headlined the Lollapalooza festival, becoming the first South Korean musician to do so at a major US music festival. With the support of fellow BTS member Jimin, he has since returned to South Korea, as the septet prepares for an upcoming concert in October.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: BTS’ J-Hope talks about having no collaborations on ‘Jack In The Box’