Simone Ashley CONFIRMS Bridgerton Season 3 return; Talks about Anthony & Kate's future on the show

While fans are not yet done with Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton's romance on Bridgerton, it looks like the makers are also convinced about the same and hence it was recently confirmed by Simone Ashley who played Kate on the show that she will be returning for the next season. The 27-year-old also teased what fans can expect for Kate and Anthony's future ahead.

During a Bridgerton special dinner where Ashley bonded with other South Asian stars such as Lilly Singh, Kal Penn among others, the actress spoke about what lies ahead for her in the Bridgerton journey. Speaking about Season 3, she said, "We’re going to be back! Kate and Anthony are just getting started." Not only that, but Simone also spoke about how her character will be different in the next season.

Considering the second season saw Kate and Anthony tying the knot, the actress revealed how her character's duties will be bigger as the Viscountess in Season 3. Ashley opened up about hoping to see Kate in a different headspace now after being a part of the Bridgerton family, she said, "I’m just excited for her to have a home and to have a family. I’m excited to see her grow. I think I’d like to see Kate being much braver and less headstrong and more heart strong", via Deadline.

After Daphne and Anthony, it hasn't yet been confirmed which Bridgerton sibling will be the lead character for the third season of the show although producer Shonda Rhimes did tease that it may be different compared to Julia Quinn's novels, from which the first two seasons were adapted.

