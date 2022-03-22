Simone Ashley describes season 2 of Bridgerton as 'much grittier' with 'lots of drama'

Bridgerton season 2 will be "much grittier," with "a lot of sexual tension," according to Simone Ashley. Bridgerton is a hugely successful book-to-television adaptation created by Shonda Rhimes and released by Netflix.

However, Simone Ashley is one of the most recent additions to the cast for the highly anticipated second season. Ashley, a 26-year-old British-Indian actress, was confirmed as a Bridgerton season 2 cast member in January of this year. She will play Kate Sharma, a newcomer to the London scene, and will be the love interest of Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey. However, Ashley teased what viewers can anticipate from the forthcoming Bridgerton season 2 in a recent interview with Porter.

Ashley said as per Screenrant, "The second season is much grittier...There’s a lot of drama and a lot of sexual tension. My parents will be watching it – but not with me!" Interestingly, Ashley also discussed the show's drama and the link between Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. She describes it as "...like a fairytale, but, you know, it’s not a typical fairy tale because these [are] two incredibly complex characters. For want of a better expression, [it’s] f****d up people with a complicated history."

Given how tense the first season was, Ashley's remark that season 2 would have greater drama than the first offers a lot to viewers. Nonetheless, her mention of chemistry and cooperation with Bailey suggests that sequences involving the two of them will be convincing and exciting, particularly when seen in conjunction with the possible love triangle hinted at in the Bridgerton season 2 teaser.

