This simple food quiz will determine your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

BLACKPINK debuted in 2016, and since then have made a mark in the music, fashion, pop culture and media industry! Helmed by young powerhouses and inspirational women Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa, the group has skyrocketed thanks to their catchy, upbeat music, dance routines and eclectic style. Over the 5 years, they’ve been in the industry, the girls have managed to collaborate with music biggies such as Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa and Selena Gomez for songs, which has found fans not only in Korea but worldwide.

Talking about worldwide fans, the group also has fans in almost every corner of the world, and they call themselves BLINKS.



