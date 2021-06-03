Simu Liu pens down brutally HONEST note for fans as last season of Kim's Convenience airs; Slams spinoff

Simu Liu in a lengthy social media slammed the show's creators, the new spinoff that is in the works and highlighted some of the shocking realities that took place behind the scenes of Kim's Convenience.

The final season of Kim's Convenience began airing in the US on 2 June. Show's lead actor Simu Liu, who will soon be seen headlining Marvel's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, penned down a brutally honest note for fans across the globe. For the unversed, the hit Netflix show Kim's Convenience was cancelled after season 5 as producers Kevin White and Ins Choi exited the show.

Hitting out the show's creators over their new spinoff, Simu Liu wrote, "Our producers (who also own the Kim's Convenience IP) are the ones who chose not to continue. Neither CBC nor Netflix own the rights to Kim's Convenience, they merely license it. However, the producers of the show are indeed spinning off a new show from the Shannon character. It's been difficult for me. I love and am proud of Nicole, and I want the show to succeed for her... but I remain resentful of all of the circumstances that led to the one non-Asian character getting her own show. And not that they would ever ask, but I will adamantly refuse to reprise my role in any capacity."

Speaking about his own character Jung in the show, Simu noted that he grew "increasingly frustrated" with his character and even the way he was being treated. "I think this is a natural part of a collaborative undertaking like making a TV show; everyone is going to have different ideas on where each character ought to go, what stories ought to be told. But it was always my understanding that the lead actors were the stewards of character, and would grow to have more creative insight as the show went on. This was not the case on our show, which was doubly confusing because our producers were overwhelmingly white and we were a cast of Asian Canadians who had a plethora of lived experiences to draw from and offer to writers."

However, he revealed that was little extracted from each actor's experiences. "We were often told of the next seasons' plans mere days before we were set to start shooting... there was deliberately not a lot of leeway given to us," Simu pointed out.

Missed Opportunity

Simu also noted how the makers refused to grow his character Jung in the show as he continued to work at a car rental for all the seasons. "I can appreciate that the show is still a hit and is enjoyed by many people... but I remain fixated on the missed opportunities to show Asian characters with real depth and the ability to grow and evolve," the actor penned down. Due to little growth, Simu admitted that he went on to vigorously pursue a career in Los Angeles and went all out to bag the Marvels job.

PEANUTS

He also revealed that in comparison to other hit comedy shows like Schitt's Creek, the cast of Kim's Convenience was paid peanuts. "For how successful the show actually became, we were paid an absolute horsepoop rate. The whole process has really opened my eyes to the relationship between those with power and those without. In the beginning, we were no-name actors who had ZERO leverage. So of course we were going to take anything we could. After one season, after the show debuted to sky-high ratings, we received a little bump-up that also extended the duration of our contracts by two years. Compared to shows like Schitt's Creek, who had 'brand-name talent' with American agents, but whose ratings were not as high as ours, we were making NOTHING. Basically we were locked in for the foreseeable future at a super-low rate... an absolute DREAM if you are a producer."

Lack Of Representation

Highlighting a major issue, Simu said the writer's room lacked representation for a show that was actually all about Korean-Canadians. "Our writer's room lacked both East Asian and female representation, and also lacked a pipeline to introduce diverse talents. Aside from Ins, there were no other Korean voices in the room. And personally I do not think he did enough to be a champion for those voices (including ours)."

Adding, "Many of us in the cast were trained screenwriters with thoughts and ideas that only grew more seasoned with time. But those doors were never opened to us in any meaningful way."

A Great Crew

Towards the end, Simu added, "I’m adding this in late BUT I reallly need to mention that our actual day-to-day crew... were PHENOMENAL. You couldn’t ask for a better group of people or a better working environment. From our props to our grips and gaffers to sound and set dec, everyone contributed to a positive work environment."

"In the end... I'm so incredibly saddened that we will never get to watch these characters grow. That we will never see Jung and Appa reuniting. That we will never watch the Kim's deal with Umma's MS, or Janet's journey of her own self-discovery. But I am still touched by the volume and the voracity of our fans (Kimbits...still hands-down the best fandom name EVER), and I still believe in what the show once stood for; a shining example of what can happen when the gates come down and minorities are given a chance to shine," Simu said concluding his lengthy note.

