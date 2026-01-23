Since We’re Reliving 2016, Here Are Some Things We’d Love To Bring Back In 2026

Somewhere between blockbusters Rockstar and Jab We Met reruns popping back into our cinema watchlists, a Charlie Puth video casually captioned “Heard it was 2016 again?”, and grainy photo dumps that look straight out of a VSCO-coded flashback, the internet has entered its throwback era of the decade.

If your feed suddenly feels warmer, softer, and a little unhinged in the best way, you are certainly not imagining it. With nostalgia screaming “Can we go back please?”, “I miss 2016” is basically the mood of the moment. So if 2026 is low-key the new 2016, here are some throwbacks that feel right at home - once again!

1. DIY Is Having a Main-Character Moment (Again)

Remember being glued to 5-Minute Craft compilations, decorating your school notebooks with stickers and doodles, turning old jeans into shorts, or fiddling with phone charms and scoubidou bracelets? That “I made this myself” itch is back.

2026 is seeing the return of patchwork outfits, beading, and handmade decor, alongside old-school DIY skincare hacks that look suspiciously familiar - hello besan face packs, coffee scrubs, and aloe vera straight from the plant! After years of overconsuming mass-produced everything, India’s Gen Z is all about making it yourself, customizing, and experimenting. Less “buy the trend,” more “make your own.” Very 2016. Very now - all over again. Take Snap Star Dixita Patel’s crocheted parandi as an example of how handmade creativity is going viral on social.

2. Skinny Low-Waist Jeans Are On Their Redemption Arc

Love them or hate them, skinny low-waist jeans ran 2016. Styled with crop tops, oversized jackets, band tees, they were bold, a little controversial, and very “I dress for myself” - opinions be damned!

In 2026, the comeback isn’t just retro, it’s fashion rebellion. After years of safe silhouettes, muted tones, and dull and drab copy-paste outfits, people are rocking what they love, thrifting like pros, and throwing off “off-the-rack” vibes. Fearless, fun, and very main character energy. And honestly, we are here to cheer on with a bright green flag!

3. Snapchat and Selfies Are Letting Us Be Unserious Again

Back in 2016, selfies weren’t about looking hot, they were about having fun. If that year had a face, it was the dog lens, the flower crown, or a blurry front-camera moment that didn’t try too hard.

Cut to 2026, and that carefree energy is quietly making a comeback. Photo dumps with throwback Lenses are popping up again, with creators and celebs leaning into the nostalgia. Snap Star Ananya Panday recently shared a flower crown selfie captioned “2016 really was it”, while Snap Star Molly Patel is bringing that same 2016 energy back onto our phones. Even globally, the throwback obsession is showing up in behavior. Searches for ‘2016 dog’ in Snapchat’s Lens Explorer are up 352% this year, while searches for ‘2016’ itself have jumped 613%. Less picture-perfect grid, more “this is me, unfiltered, having fun” energy - peak 2016.

4. Bitmojis and Digital Avatars: Dressing Up Your Online Self

Another very 2016 habit we wouldn’t mind reviving is obsessing over your Bitmoji. Spending way too much time getting your digital avatar to actually look like you, from matching outfits to tweaking hairstyles until it finally feels right, is becoming fun again. Unlike today’s hyper-curated feeds, Bitmojis aren’t about looking flawless; they’re about capturing personality without pressure. Think of it as a low-stakes digital dress-up for grown-ups. Honestly, we missed it. Have you made your Bitmoji dance to Lush Life by Zara Larsson yet?

5. K-Dramas Are Giving Us Peak 2016 Feels

2016 was THE golden year of K-Dramas with the bittersweet intensity of tear-jerkers that leave you crying at 2 a.m., emotionally attached to fictional characters, and feeling everything all at once. And now, 2026 is shaping up to bring that same intensity back. With many actors from that era returning after completing South Korea’s mandatory military service, fans are once again counting days, dissecting teasers, and going all in with their feelings. With upcoming releases like Spring Fever, Perfect Crown, Boyfriend on Demand, and The Remarried Empress in the pipeline for the year, suddenly the excitement, the chaos, and the collective obsession feel very, very 2016. Honestly? We are ready to feel it all once more.

6. 2016 Pop Music Is Officially Back On Loop

2016 gave us more than Bollywood hits - screaming along to Bieber’s “Sorry”, Zara Larsson’s “Lush Life”, and memorizing every Bruno Mars chorus. Fast-forward to 2026, and it’s all back on repeat. Justin Bieber headlining Coachella? The “Lush Life” Dance Challenge taking over your feeds? Bruno Mars dropping his latest solo album after 24K Magic in 2016? It’s giving solid proof that the soundtrack of our teen years is back, just brighter, louder, and groovier this time!

