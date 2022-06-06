Singer-actor Lee Seung Gi denies breakup rumours with actress Lee Da in

Addressing rumours of having broken up with girlfriend Lee Da In, singer-actor and variety star Lee Seung Gi released a notice on his official website on June 5. The couple first went public with their relationship after confirming the same in 2022. They were said to have been ‘getting to know each other for five to six months’ in May of last year.

According to the statement Lee Seung Gi decided to write to his fans after not having been able to for the past year. He clarified that he chose not to speak about his thoughts because he believed that they would not be conveyed through words in the way he intended to and would instead cause misunderstandings. He also spoke about refraining from speaking with the fear that it would be leaked to other outlets or twisted to make more rumours. He thinks that it would hurt more people and become a point for gossip. He explained this to be the reason behind him staying silent despite people asking him to comment multiple times.

He went on to clear the air that there have been no changes to his statement from when the dating news was first revealed. The actor didn’t feel the need to clarify it further. He apologised for having made some of his fans upset and went to ask them for their understanding.

During May of 2022, the actors were revealed to have met as senior and junior in the industry and were said to have bonded over their common interest for golfing. This is around the same time Lee Seung Gi departed Hook Entertainment, the agency he was with for 18 years, and signed with Human Made.

