Singer-actor Nana fights off burglar at home, mother falls unconscious dealing with armed man

The weekend arrived with a scare for the Korean actor, Nana, as she stayed at her Gyeonggi Province residence in South Korea. The Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy star reportedly had to enter into a physical fight with a perpetrator who broke into her home and suffered minor injuries due to her fight with him. After holding him down and calling the police, who were able to immediately arrest the man, she and her mom were taken to the hospital to check on for injuries.

Nana's agency reacts to an attempted robbery at her home

In an update shared with Maeil Kyungjae, Nana’s agency, SUBLIME, confirmed the attempted armed robbery and shared how the two were doing. "Early this morning, a robber armed with a weapon broke into Nana's residence. The robber entered the home with the weapon, creating a very dangerous situation where both Nana and her mother could have suffered serious harm."

"Due to the robber's physical assault, Nana's mother suffered serious injuries that left her unconscious, and Nana also suffered physical injuries while trying to escape the crisis. Both of them currently require treatment and absolute rest." They shared that the specific details of the incident are currently under investigation and cannot be disclosed. However, it was confirmed that around 6:00 am that day, a man broke into a luxury villa in Acheon-dong, Guri-si, and was taken down by two women, suffering injuries.

The 34-year-old actress is a former member of the K-pop girl group After School and its subgroups, Orange Caramel and After School Red. She has also been seen in popular acting projects such as Love Weaves Through a Millennium, The Good Wife, Kill It, and, more recently, Mask Girl.

