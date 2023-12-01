Singer-actress Nana extends her contract with PLEDIS Entertainment for 4th time; Check out official statement

After School girl group member Nana has renewed her contract with PLEDIS Entertainment, which marked the continuation of her 14-year-long partnership with the agency.

On December 1, PLEDIS Entertainment issued the statement, “Singer-actress Nana, who debuted in 2009 under the label, has extended her exclusive contract for the fourth time based on long-term mutual trust.” The company further stated that it will continue to support the artist in expanding her diverse activities, showcasing the best of her acting and singing abilities.

Nana’s 14-year-long partnership with PLEDIS Entertainment

Signed under PLEDIS Entertainment, Nana’s long-standing association with the agency dates back to 2009 when the K-pop idol joined the girl group After School and its subgroups named Orange Caramel and After School Red. Since then the company has shown unwavering support to the actress as she has achieved remarkable progress over 14 years through her multifaceted approach. The agency has requested all Nana fans to shower their love for the idol’s future projects.

About Nana’s journey as a singer and actor

Nana, also known (Im Jin Ah) has established herself as a renowned singer with her group’s popular hits including Because of You, Bang!, Flashback and more. As part of the After Group, Nana has become one of the most sought-after personalities in the entertainment world, earning several luxury endorsements as well.

After solidifying her name as a singer, Nana debuted as an actress in the 2016 show titled Good Wife. With her latest projects such as sci-fi series Glitch (2022) and thriller show Mask Girl (2023), Nana has showcased exemplary performances and received good reviews from the audience. The actress is currently gearing up for the release of her next project titled My Man is Cupid (2023) which will stream on Prime Video from December 1 at 8:30 pm IST.

