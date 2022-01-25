Singer-actress Son Dam Bi announces marriage to former national speed skater Lee Kyou Hyuk

Singer and actress Son Dam Bi is getting married to former national speed skater Lee Kyou Hyuk! On January 25, Son Dam Bi took to her personal Instagram account to share with her fans that she will be getting married in May 2022, via a heartfelt handwritten letter. Check out the singer’s warm post, below:

In December 2021, Son Dam Bi and Lee Kyou Hyuk’s agencies had confirmed that the two had been dating for three months. You can read the translation of Son Dam Bi’s warm letter, below:

“Hello, this is Son Dam Bi.

After wondering about how to tell you all, I am writing this letter because I wanted to personally tell everyone instead of it being through somebody else’s words.

There is someone I want to share my life with.

I am getting married in May to a person who makes me look the most like myself when we’re together, makes me laugh when we’re together, and has helped me realise what happiness is.

Thank you so much to our fans, who have always supported us unwaveringly since our debut. I am very happy these days with the support of my loved ones. Thank you so much.

Even after my marriage, I will continue to work consistently while showing you a good side of myself, and I will work to communicate with all of you.

The weather is very cold, so please be careful not to catch a cold. I hope you will all have a happy day today as well.

Thank you.”

Son Dam Bi debuted as a singer in 2007, and had multiple hits like ‘Crazy’ and ‘Saturday Night’. She began her acting career in 2009, and gained immense attention for her role in ‘When the Camellia Blooms’ in 2019. Meanwhile, Lee Kyou Hyuk is a former speed skater, who has won the Speed Skating World Cup four times, and has also set two world records in 1997 and 2001.

Congratulations to Son Dam Bi and Lee Kyou Hyuk!

