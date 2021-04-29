Singer Gummy reveals how husband, actor Jo Jung Suk, lulls their precious daughter to sleep

The Queen of Drama OSTs warmed the set of SBS's Tiki-taCAR with her parenting experience.

As it is known, the celebrity power couple, Gummy and Jo Jung Suk tied the knot in October of 2018. They celebrated the birth of their first child on August 6, 2020. Recently, Gummy appeared on the SBS variety show Tiki-taCAR. She revealed how, despite being entertainers, they always work together to take care of their princess.

The couple’s beloved and precious daughter resembles her father a lot. Both parents have put their entire focus on taking care of her, at least, until the first 100 days after her birth have passed. In Korean culture, the 100th day after a child's birth is a significant milestone where the biggest of celebrations are arranged to mark the important day. Usually, the family members also dress up in traditional Korean clothes called hanboks for the special day.

Gummy surprised everyone when she revealed that her husband, Hospital Playlist star, Jo Jung Suk is a master of the constitution called parenting.

With her refreshing voice, she sang to describe certain quirks of their daughter. When she plays her ballad songs, her daughter sleeps. If she sings What's Up? by the rock band 4 Non Blondes, her daughter drinks milk better than any other time. Another surprise reveal was her husband's lullaby for their daughter. He sings none other than Aloha to her. Jo Jung Suk took home the Best OST award at the 2020 Melon Music Awards for the aforementioned Hospital Playlist OST and it is also now the song that his daughter sleeps soundly to.

