  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Singer Gummy reveals how husband, actor Jo Jung Suk, lulls their precious daughter to sleep

The Queen of Drama OSTs warmed the set of SBS's Tiki-taCAR with her parenting experience.
3939 reads Mumbai
Actor Jo Jung-seok is posing at the production report for the movie'Drug King' held at the entrance of Lotte Cinema Konkuk University in Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, via News1
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

As it is known, the celebrity power couple, Gummy and Jo Jung Suk tied the knot in October of 2018. They celebrated the birth of their first child on August 6, 2020. Recently, Gummy appeared on the SBS variety show Tiki-taCAR. She revealed how, despite being entertainers, they always work together to take care of their princess.

The couple’s beloved and precious daughter resembles her father a lot. Both parents have put their entire focus on taking care of her, at least, until the first 100 days after her birth have passed. In Korean culture, the 100th day after a child's birth is a significant milestone where the biggest of celebrations are arranged to mark the important day. Usually, the family members also dress up in traditional Korean clothes called hanboks for the special day.

Gummy surprised everyone when she revealed that her husband, Hospital Playlist star, Jo Jung Suk is a master of the constitution called parenting.

With her refreshing voice, she sang to describe certain quirks of their daughter. When she plays her ballad songs, her daughter sleeps. If she sings What's Up? by the rock band 4 Non Blondes, her daughter drinks milk better than any other time. Another surprise reveal was her husband's lullaby for their daughter. He sings none other than Aloha to her. Jo Jung Suk took home the Best OST award at the 2020 Melon Music Awards for the aforementioned Hospital Playlist OST and it is also now the song that his daughter sleeps soundly to.

ALSO READ: 5 Korean dramas couples with the most adorable height difference that will make your hearts flutter

Isn't this couple just adorable? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :News1

You may like these
Uhm Ki Joon, Jo Jung Suk & more: 6 K Drama actors you didn’t know are a part of musical theatres
Hospital Playlist 2, The Silent Sea & more: 6 upcoming KDramas that will make your second half of 2021 better
Hospital Playlist Season 2 confirmed to air on THIS date
Love to see women run the world? Here are 6 KDramas with strong, inspiring women leads!
Hospital Playlist, Itaewon Class & more: What makes these 5 KDramas give us incredible squad goals?
Inspired by our favourite KDramas, here are our top picks of delicious Korean cuisine