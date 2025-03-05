Singer Ha Sung Woon’s ‘pointless’ March fan meeting canceled after fans criticize restrictive format

Singer Ha Sung Woon’s (also known as Sungwoon) birthday fan event on March 22 gets canceled, agency Big Planet Made Entertainment shares the news today, March 5, 2025. The sudden reversal comes after ongoing criticism over the fan meeting event’s restrictive nature and purchasing requirements.

The agency on X(formely known as Twitter) further states, “We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this causes. Those who purchase albums to participate in the event will be able to receive refunds through the respective purchase platforms.”

The controversy erupted on March 4, 2025, when Big Planet Made Entertainment announced a special birthday event for Ha Sung Woon. Fans who purchase his eighth mini-album, Blessed, released on July 17, 2024, become eligible to enter a lottery for a chance to meet the singer. The event, set for March 22nd, includes a photo session and birthday celebration, but only 50 winners are selected. This limitation immediately sparked disappointment among fans.

Many fans feel the event is unfair and too exclusive. They got upset about having to buy an album released months ago just for a chance to attend. Fans take to social media to express frustration, questioning why a birthday celebration turns into an exclusive fan sign event rather than something more engaging, such as a live broadcast or a charity effort.

Many also criticize the format, arguing that such events often favor those who can afford to purchase multiple albums, making the gathering feel more like a pay-to-win system than a genuine opportunity for fan appreciation.

Some fans arrange truck demonstrations with banners reading, “An exclusive fan sign event that only benefits a select few while most fans are left out—BPM’s way of mistreating fans.” Hashtags was created for the campaigns to cancel it.

Ha Sung Woon began his musical journey as the main vocalist of HOTSHOT in 2014. His participation in Mnet's Produce 101 Season 2 in 2017 led to his debut with the project group Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment in 2019, Ha Sung Woon embarked on a solo career.

After completing his mandatory military service on April 23, 2024, he reconnected with fans, releasing the OST Gift for the tvN drama Lovely Runner. He made his official comeback with the mini-album Blessed.