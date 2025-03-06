Singer Lee Seung Yoon announces marriage plans with non-celebrity fiancée this March, agency shares statement

Singer and songwriter Lee Seung Yoon is about to begin a beautiful new chapter in his life—he’s getting married this March!

On March 6, his agency, Mareumo, officially announced the news through his fan café. According to the statement, Lee Seung Yoon’s fiancée is a non-celebrity who has been a strong source of support in his life for a long time. The couple is currently busy with their wedding preparations and will hold a private family ceremony to mark the occasion.

Lee Seung Yoon’s agency has asked fans for their understanding regarding his decision to keep the wedding details confidential. They also requested that fans respect his fiancée’s privacy so she can continue her normal life without unnecessary attention.

The agency added, “His bride-to-be is an ordinary office worker who has been a source of strength for Seung Yoon for a long time. The couple will begin their journey as husband and wife with a simple family ceremony. As the wedding will be held privately, we kindly ask for your understanding that we cannot disclose specific details.”

Advertisement

The agency also shares, "We sincerely appreciate everyone who has supported singer-songwriter Lee Seung Yoon throughout his dedicated musical career. Mareumo will continue to do our best to support both the artist and his music in the future."

Lee Seung Yoon made his debut in 2011 through MBC’s College Song Festival but gained widespread recognition after winning JTBC’s Sing Again in 2021. Known for his unique style, powerful vocals, and musical depth, he has since built a strong career as a singer-songwriter. Following his success, he released three albums: Even If Things Fall Apart (2021), Shelter of Dreams (2022), and Yeok Seong (2024).

Advertisement

His music earned him three major awards—Artist of the Year, Best Modern Rock Song, and Best Rock Song—at the 2025 Korean Music Awards, further cementing his position in the music industry. His hard work, unique talent and dedication have earned him a loyal fanbase all over the world.

As he steps into this new phase of life, fans and well-wishers are sending their congratulations and support. His agency has also assured him that they will continue to support him in both his personal and professional journey.