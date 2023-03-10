Singer Nam Tae Hyun shares apology after being caught drunk driving; Agency clears misunderstanding

Addressing the recent happenings of being caught driving under the influence, soloist and former member of YG Entertainment boy group WINNER, Nam Tae Hyun, has come forward to share an apology. His agency, Noname Music has further shared its own response to the other rumours and allegations that were made against their artists, in an attempt to clear his name.

Nam Tae Hyun’s apology

The 28 year old singer, Nam Tae Hyun, wrote a handwritten letter and shared it on his Instagram account talking about how he was apologetic for the mistake which has caused concern to his fans. Here’s what he said,

“Hello. This is Nam Tae Hyun.

Before I start to write, I would like to bow my head in apology for causing concern about my mistake. I am ashamed of my actions and there is no excuse for the mistake I have made because of my rash decision. I am being reprimanded for this incident and I will continue to repent while self-reflecting on it. I will reflect on myself in order to not let this happen again. I apologise.”

Nam Tae Hyun’s agency’s clarification

Noname Music has clarified the reports that stated the singer drove his car for approximately 20 meters after colliding with a driving taxi which broke its side mirror. The company has stated that while waiting for a designated driver to pick him up, he moved his car to the side to clear a path for his acquaintance’s car, only reparking his own car. The incident occurred when he was opening the door to his car, and the singer reportedly got down to check if the driver of the taxi was okay and promised to compensate for the damage to the taxi.

According to reports, the police found Nam Tae Hyun’s blood alcohol level to be high enough to revoke his license and booked him for DUI at the same time. He is said to have been sent home to sober up after the incident, with further investigation planned for later.

