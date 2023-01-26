Singer Sam Smith’s father killed in store robbery incident in Washington

Singer Sam Kim ’s father is being recognised as the man who was shot during a robbery that took place at a restaurant in South Seattle, Washington, USA in the later hours of January 13. The armed robbery took place at Rainier Teriyaki at around 8:30 pm when robbers shot at the man, who has now been identified as Sam Kim’s father Kim Han Soo who was 58 years old.

After the news was released on Janaury 26, the singer’s agency was reached out to and they responded with a confirmation. Antenna Music which houses Sam Kim said, “We have confirmed that the news reported earlier today about the death of Sam Kim’s father is true. We would be grateful if you could convey your condolences to Sam Kim who lost his father so that your warmth could reach him and pray for the deceased. May he rest in peace.”

While other casualties were reported, Sam Kim’s father is known to have passed away because of a gunshot to his chest. After being taken to a hospital, he succumbed to his wounds. The funeral for Sam Kim’s father was reportedly held on January 24 locally where the singer is said to have been present alongside his family. He also reportedly changed the lyrics to his song ‘Don’t Worry’ which was originally made for his mother, to now be dedicated to his father.

The funeral was reportedly attended by 200 people along with the Republic Of Korea Consulate General in Seattle and the President of the Seattle Korean Association.

About Sam Kim

Born on February 19, 1998, Sam Kim appeared on the third season of the Korean talent show ‘K-pop Star’ where he eventually grabbed the runner up position. He was soon signed by You Hee Yeol, who acted as a judge on the show and is the CEO of Antenna Music, his current agency. Sam Kim is known for his soulful voice which he has lent to multiple songs that are a part of his own releases and OSTs including his most famous one for K-drama ‘Nevertheless’, called ‘Love Me Like That’.