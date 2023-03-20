Singer SE7EN and actress Lee Da Hae announce marriage plans after 8 years of dating

South Korean celebrity couple SE7EN (or Seven) and actress Lee Da Hae have revealed their plans to marry. The couple who has been dating for 8 years after first confirming their relationship in September 2016 have revealed that they plan to marry on May 6. The two revealed their plans via personal letters on their individual Instagram accounts.

SE7EN’s handwritten letter

Singer SE7EN wrote a heartfelt letter to his fans personally announcing his marriage to his girlfriend Lee Da Hae. Here’s what it says.

“Hello, this is SE7EN.

2023 will make 20 years of my debut.

I think it would not have been possible without the love of fans who have always shown their constant support.

I am very grateful to you and thank you.

Today, I come with a piece of happy news that I wanted to share with you firsthand.

I have promised to marry my girlfriend Lee Da Hae on May 6 who has been with me for the past eight years through the ups and downs and has always embraced me with love even though I was lacking.

Henceforth, as the head of a household and as a husband, I will live more responsibly and with a more mature side of myself.

I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to everyone who continues to cheer me on and I will return with a better version of myself.

Thank you.”

Lee Da Hae’s letter

Actress Lee Da Hae who made her acting debut in 2002 following a pageantry win, shared some photos of her and her now-fiancé which seem to be from their pre-wedding photoshoot.

“Hello everyone~ I am Lee Da Hae.

⠀

Since we've been dating for 8 years, it may not be a big surprise, but I don’t know why I find it so embarrassing. I have been thinking about how to share the news with you. ^^;; (profusely sweating emoticon)

⠀

Coming May, we promised to become a married couple after being long-time lovers. I'm still more familiar with calling him my boyfriend, but this person who has been by my side and given me great happiness will now become my lifelong partner. I will try to be a good wife, who is more considerate and gives great strength to him.

⠀

I think it will be a great joy for us if we can get married with your love and blessings.

⠀

From now on, as an actress and as a wife, I will repay everyone's love with a better and prettier image!! Thank you.

⠀

- Posted by Lee Dahae -”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The two reportedly first began dating in early 2015, confirming the dating news in 2016.