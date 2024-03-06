Singer Seo In Young confirms divorce from businessman husband after a year of marriage; agency reacts

Singer Seo In Young is undergoing divorce proceedings after a one-year marriage, and her new agency, SW Entertainment, has refrained from commenting on the reasons behind the divorce, citing its private nature. Meanwhile, Seo In Young is actively preparing for a new album, signaling her determination to continue her musical journey.

Seo In Young separates with husband after a year of marriage

Singer Seo In Young is currently navigating divorce proceedings following the breakdown of her one-year marriage. The artist, who vehemently denied relationship rumors last year, is now parting ways with her non-celebrity businessman husband.

Seo In Young's new agency, SW Entertainment, addressed the divorce news, emphasizing the private nature of the matter. They stated, "Regarding the divorce, it is related to her private life, and we have nothing to say at this time. We will inform you through a press release as soon as it is resolved later."

While speculation about the divorce and possible reasons circulate, the agency remains tight-lipped, affirming their commitment to Seo In-young's privacy. An official from SW Entertainment mentioned, "The divorce and the reasons for fault are private affairs, and I have not been able to discuss it in detail with Seo In Young. We will be able to distribute the official position later."

Simultaneous with her divorce, Seo In Young joined SW Entertainment, expressing excitement about the collaboration. The agency praised her musical talent and diverse charms, promising full support for her upcoming music activities. CEO Hong Seong Yong shared that Seo In Young is diligently preparing a new album and affirmed that her first digital single with the new agency would bring a fresh and differentiated musical style. Fans are eager to witness Seo In Young's return to the music scene and anticipate the unique flavor her upcoming release will bring.

Seo In Young got married to a non-celebrity businessman in February 2023

In February of the previous year, singer Seo In Young, known for her background in jewelry, entered into matrimony with an IT businessman. The couple, dating for a mere five months, garnered attention for their quick wedding ceremony held at a luxury hotel in Namsan, Seoul. Seo In Young openly shared the bliss of her newlywed life on various broadcasts, expressing immense happiness.

However, the marital bliss was short-lived, as rumors of a breakup surfaced in September, just seven months into their marriage. Reports indicated that Seo In Young's husband had filed for divorce, hinting at Seo In Young's alleged fault as the cause. Despite partial acknowledgments of conflicts, Seo In Young vehemently denied the divorce rumors, stating there was no intention to separate and that they were working on communication.

Unfortunately, the couple couldn't overcome their differences, and the recent announcement of divorce confirms the speculations that circulated last year.

