Singer Solbi and actor Lee Kyu Han announce their marriage; Couple to enter wedlock in 2027

South Korean singer Solbi and actor Lee Kyu Han are set to tie the knot soon. The singer’s agency has officially confirmed that the couple will get married next year.

Singer Solbi announces marriage to actor Lee Kyu Han

On October 15, 2026, a media outlet reported that Solbi and Lee Kyu Han were preparing for a wedding next year. In response to the report, Solbi’s agency, Jian Castle, announced, “Solbi and Lee Kyu Han have promised to become husband and wife based on their trust and love for each other.”

The agency added, “The two recently met with both families to share their intentions for marriage, and they plan to hold their wedding ceremony sometime in April 2027.” Moreover, it was noted that the wedding would be held privately, with only family members, relatives, and close acquaintances in attendance.

The agency continued, “We would appreciate it if you could send your warm blessings and support to the two as they stand at the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Solbi and Lee Kyu Han will continue to show their growth as precious partners, supporters, and pillars of strength for each other’s respective journeys.”

For those unfamiliar with her, Solbi, aka Kwon Ji-an, is a South Korean singer, contemporary painter, television personality, and writer. Born on September 30, 1984, she first captured public attention as the lead vocalist of the K-pop co-ed group Typhoon in 2006 before becoming a household name through popular variety shows such as We Got Married in 2008.

Since 2010, she has actively painted under her birth name, debuting her first solo exhibition in 2012. Apart from music and art, she has published essays such as Being Myself, No Matter What Anyone Says. In December 2025, she officially debuted as a drama scriptwriter with her short-form fantasy-romance series, My Ex-Boyfriend Is a Top Star.

On the other hand, Lee Kyu Han made his acting debut in 1998 through the MBC drama Love and Success and first gained widespread recognition in 2005 for his memorable role in the hit romantic-comedy series My Lovely Sam Soon.

The actor was last seen in a leading role in the movie The Judge from Hell . Directed by Park Jin Pyo, the show featured Park Shin Hye and Kim Jae Young in the lead roles.

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