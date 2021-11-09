Singer, songwriter and producer Gaho announces first full album ‘Fireworks’ releasing on THIS date

The light of K-pop does not seem to have a plan to dim anytime soon! The music genre’s ongoing worldwide fame is a testament to all the amazing singers, songwriters, producers and more who have continued to light the flame with their varied talents. One such singer who helms the rope is Gaho, making quite the name for himself in recent years.

Gaho has now announced his first full album ‘Fireworks’ which is set to release on November 23. He revealed his pans through a teaser video that had a very vibrant feel to it. Much like his own music, the teaser shows the multiple colours that Gaho is known to possess.

Numerous CDs, vinyl, and cassettes make their way into the bouncy beats that play in the background. Soon, Gaho joins the fun with his own set of painting schools, grabbing a brush and expressing to his heart's content. The switches to ‘Produced by’, ‘Composed by’, ‘Written by’ and ‘Performed by’ turn on next to the name reveal of the artist hinting at his allrounder participation in the album. Check out the teaser below.

The anticipation is high for Gaho’s first full album release that follows his skyrocketing fame following the popularity of his OST ‘Start Over’ for drama ‘Itaewon Class’ starring Park Seo Joon and Kim Dami. It is no wonder Gaho has been applauded for his work, as the 24 year old (international age) star boasts a vocal skill that spans across genres including rock and pop that can be seen through his multiple groundbreaking covers.

‘Fireworks’ releases on November 23 at 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST).

