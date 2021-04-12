Singer songwriter Moon Sujin drops new song That Moon ft. NCT Taeil and it is as magical as you'd expect

Solo artist Moon Sujin and NCT vocalist Taeil comfort fans with a warm message.

Solo artist Moon Sujin, who is attracting attention as a talented R&B newcomer, delivers a warm message of comfort through her latest collaboration with NCT’s Moon Taeil. Taeil is known for being an exceptional singer with some of the best vocals in the industry. His appearance on the song was already raising expectations from the time of the announcement of his feature. The song That Moon was released globally on April 11 at 6 pm KST.

That Moon is a song that expresses the message of consolation to people by comparing their loneliness to the moonlight in the night sky. It has an addictive melody that anyone can sing along with and Moon Sujin's unique and warm voice amplifies the atmosphere.

Moon Sujin actively participated in the writing and composition of the single, along with R&B singer-songwriter and producer Chancellor.

Moon Sujin's unique tone and Taeil's sweet harmony with solid vocals added to the sensibility of thetrack, making it more than just a song. It is storytelling at its best.

After her debut in 2018, Moon Sujin collaborated with R&B and hip-hop musicians such as Dok2, GRAY, Simon Dominic and Zion.T. She has also participated in albums of K-Pop singers like EXO-SC (Sehun and Chanyeol), Highlight's Doojoon and WOODZ. Many people are being drawn to Moon Sujin's unique charm and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us next.

What did you think of this song? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :Million Market

Share your comment ×