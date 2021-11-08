Singer & Songwriter Sam Kim to release new dance music single with R3HAB in January

Famous singer and songwriter, Sam Kim, officially announced today that he is working on a single music release scheduled for January 2022. Sam Kim is known for his signature style of R&B and K-pop music, his yet to be named January release drop will be a dance music genre. When discussing the project, Sam Kim noted that he wanted to write the song as a new challenge.

He also hoped to put out something fresh for his fans as he teamed up with DJ and Producer R3HAB to produce the single that is currently underway. He's excited and looking forward to releasing his new single. Fans of the artist have already started buzzing about the soon-to-come new release. “I’m really thrilled that Sam is working on a dance song," said one superfan who hosts a K-pop fan club for Sam Kim online. "His distinctive sound is always something myself and the fan community look forward to hearing more of, especially intermixed with genres where we haven’t heard him before," as noted by another fan.

Sam Kim is a Korean-American singer-songwriter and guitarist. He made his official debut on April 10, 2016, with the EP 'I Am Sam', and followed it with the studio album 'Sun and Moon' on November 22, 2018. Its lead single was 'No (No Sense)', featuring Crush.

Later he released the music video for the single 'Make Up' which was released on October 23, 2018, ahead of Sam Kim's upcoming studio album, 'Sun and Moon'. The full album was released on November 22, 2018, along with a music video for the second single 'It's You', featuring Zico. He has sung for K-drama OSTs 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God', 'Search WWW', 'It's Okay To Not Be Okay' and 'Nevertheless'. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for updates.

