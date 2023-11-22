'Single for a while': Lee Dong Wook comments on relationship status, similarities to Single in Seoul character

Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung will be appearing in the romantic comedy Single in Seoul. The film will be hitting the theatres on November 29. They have also previously worked together in Search: WWW in 2019. It’ll be interesting to see how their chemistry works out in this film as both take on the lead roles. Fans highly anticipate the two to appear on screen together.

Lee Dong Wook talks about his single life

Lee Dong Wook and Im Soo Jung's Single in Seoul will be released soon. The Tale of the Nine-Tailed actor spoke about how he could relate to the character of Young Ho. He recalled that when he first saw the script, he felt that the character was similar to him. He said that he shares a resemblance with the character and he too like the character has been single for a while and just like him is not overtly sweet and warm. In that sense, Lee Dong Wook finds the character is similar to him.

Lee Dong Wook reflected on his past relationships and added that as he shot the movie, he looked back at his past relationships. He elaborated that people generally tend to remember the past in their favor but objectively he too was as immature and awkward as Young Ho. The actor continued and said that since he is not sweet and caring on the outside, his exes were very understanding of him.

Lee Dong Wook talks about his marriage plans

Lee Dong Wook recounted that some of his best memories of his past relationships were sharing the same type of humor and having enjoyable conversations. He declared that this single life is not any different and he too goes out and enjoys time with his friends.

He shared his views on dating and said that it is about sharing time, space, and feelings he finds himself wanting to share these with someone else. Yet at the same time, he feels comfortable by himself.

Lee Dong Wook confessed that he plans to get married but hasn't found the right person and he is willing to wait. He also feels that he is not mature enough to take that responsibility right now.

